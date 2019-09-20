MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 12 thousand pounds of cocaine will be offloaded Friday morning at the Coast Guard Sector Miami on Miami Beach.
The drugs were interdicted by several cutters in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.
The drugs were brought to Miami Beach on the cutter Seneca which was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 2,800 pounds of cocaine.
“I am exceptionally proud of this crew. Over the course of the last three months they rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation,” said Cmdr. John Christensen, commanding officer of the cutter Seneca.
The cutter Tahoma was responsible for three interdictions, seizing approximately 2,500 pounds of cocaine, while the
cutter Midgett was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 5,700 pounds of cocaine.
The cutter Valiant was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 1,000 pounds of cocaine.
You must log in to post a comment.