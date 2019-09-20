DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 12 thousand pounds of cocaine will be offloaded Friday morning at the Coast Guard Sector Miami on Miami Beach.

The drugs were interdicted by several cutters in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The drugs were brought to Miami Beach on the cutter Seneca which was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 2,800 pounds of cocaine.

“I am exceptionally proud of this crew. Over the course of the last three months they rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation,” said Cmdr. John Christensen, commanding officer of the cutter Seneca.

The cutter Tahoma was responsible for three interdictions, seizing approximately 2,500 pounds of cocaine, while the
cutter Midgett was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 5,700 pounds of cocaine.

The cutter Valiant was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 1,000 pounds of cocaine.

Comments