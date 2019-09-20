MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arson investigation is underway in Miami after was car was torched in the middle of the night.

It happened around 3 a.m. outside a home at 2475 NW 35th street.

In surveillance video, you can see a man walk up to a car. Moments later the car erupts in a ball of fire. The man’s clothing also caught fire as he ran away. In the video, you can see him take off his shirt which was on fire.

Miami firefighters arrived and put out of the flames. Another vehicle nearby was also damage

A boy who lives in the home said the cars belong to his mother. He said they woke to the sound of explosions.

“My mom woke up and she was like everybody go to the back because something is on fire. We heard a big boom inside the house and then we just all ran,” said Cesar Silva. “My mom thought it was shooting.”

The family who lives at the home said they have no idea why they would be targeted and they did not recognize the person on the surveillance video.