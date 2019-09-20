BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It was a very special day for a 10-year-old boy who got news he’d been waiting to hear.
Louvinksy Duval, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in November 2018, is officially cancer free!
He got to ring the bell at the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center on Friday, letting the world know he got a clean bill of health.
Louvinksy underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Salah to fight the brain tumor over the past year.
“It just make you think like, ‘Wow, his life could have been gone if we hadn’t brought him in a day later or a day sooner,” his brother, Garyns Duval, said. “Being able to see him and go through it… he’s here now, so you know that he was strong.”
His family said they hope his victory over cancer can inspire others to continue their fight.
