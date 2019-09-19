MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Jerry is near hurricane strength.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 575 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It was moving to the west-northwest at 156 mph with 70 mph winds.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane later today, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday or Saturday.

A west-northwest motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbuda

* Anguilla

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin

* St. Barthelemy

* Saba and St. Eustatius

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch areas by early Friday.

Jerry is expected to produce total rainfall amounts 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Swells generated by Jerry are forecast to affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands by later today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.