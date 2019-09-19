DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect is in police custody following a bailout incident in Miami Shores on Thursday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue.

Police said they were investigating a robbery when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities said they followed the vehicle until the suspect bailed out.

The suspect was captured shortly thereafter, but not before a police cruiser became involved in a crash with a minivan during the pursuit.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

