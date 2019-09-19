Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect is in police custody following a bailout incident in Miami Shores on Thursday afternoon.
Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue.
Police said they were investigating a robbery when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities said they followed the vehicle until the suspect bailed out.
The suspect was captured shortly thereafter, but not before a police cruiser became involved in a crash with a minivan during the pursuit.
No word yet if there are any injuries.
