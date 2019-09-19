MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to rescue a trapped man after a Miami-Dade school bus reportedly collided with a dump truck.
This happened around 6:20 a.m at NW 12th Avenue and 67th Street.
“The school bus was traveling northbound on 12th Avenue and there was a dump truck, a privately owned dump truck, that was coming out of the school, backing up, and there was a collision between both vehicles,” according to police spokesman Officer Mike Vega.
The bus driver was injured and taken to North Shore Hospital.
“The bus aide, who was on the passenger side, was injured severely and was successfully extricated by fire rescue and is also expected to survive,” said Vega.
There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
