FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — New electric charging stations will be installed at 100 locations across the state, courtesy of Florida Power and Light.
The utility’s announcement Wednesday said the one thousand charging stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton. FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly said she didn’t have a cost estimate.
The charging stations would go through regulatory approval in Tallahassee as part of a future cost-recovery filing with the Florida Public Service Commission. The company’s chargers are universal, compatible with all electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrids.
President and CEO Eric Silagy said it’s part of the company’s plan to move toward more sustainable energy sources.
