DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Electric Car, FPL, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — New electric charging stations will be installed at 100 locations across the state, courtesy of Florida Power and Light.

The utility’s announcement Wednesday said the one thousand charging stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton. FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly said she didn’t have a cost estimate.

The charging stations would go through regulatory approval in Tallahassee as part of a future cost-recovery filing with the Florida Public Service Commission. The company’s chargers are universal, compatible with all electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrids.

President and CEO Eric Silagy said it’s part of the company’s plan to move toward more sustainable energy sources.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments