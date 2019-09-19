DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Airlines, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Miami News

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport.

Delta flight 2353 took off just before 4 p.m. Wednesday from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, appeared to turn around over the Gulf of Mexico and land just after 5 p.m. in Tampa.

A Delta spokesperson provided the following statement:

“We apologize to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

Tampa airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said the plane landed briefly due to an unknown issue causing the pressurization masks to drop.

The plane is being evaluated by maintenance in Tampa.

Comments