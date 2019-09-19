TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport.
Delta flight 2353 took off just before 4 p.m. Wednesday from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, appeared to turn around over the Gulf of Mexico and land just after 5 p.m. in Tampa.
A Delta spokesperson provided the following statement:
“We apologize to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”
Tampa airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said the plane landed briefly due to an unknown issue causing the pressurization masks to drop.
The plane is being evaluated by maintenance in Tampa.
You must log in to post a comment.