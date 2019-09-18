Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old boy is dead and his mother is hospitalized after an accident on I-95 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the mother and son were stopped in their black Nissan on left shoulder of southbound express lane.
FHP said a white Dodge Challenger, reported to be driving erratically, struck the Nissan.
Both the mother and son were transported to Ryder in critical condition. The teen died at the hospital.
The female driver of the Challenger had non-life threatening injuries.
More details to come on CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.