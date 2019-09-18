DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Southwest Miami-Dade man accused of exposing himself to a child faced a judge Wednesday.

Witnesses said David Santos-Munoz was parked in his car Tuesday outside Miami Southridge Senior High when he committed the crime.

One of the young alleged victims took a picture of the vehicle and its license plate, which helped officers find Santos-Munoz.

Police said the 79-year-old confessed to the crime following his arrest.

He is charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

