MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Southwest Miami-Dade man accused of exposing himself to a child faced a judge Wednesday.
Witnesses said David Santos-Munoz was parked in his car Tuesday outside Miami Southridge Senior High when he committed the crime.
One of the young alleged victims took a picture of the vehicle and its license plate, which helped officers find Santos-Munoz.
Police said the 79-year-old confessed to the crime following his arrest.
He is charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.
