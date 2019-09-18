MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are asking the public for any tips they can provide regarding the robbery of $250,000 worth of items stolen from a home back in December of last year.

The heirloom heist took place at a home near Southlake Drive and Washington Street.

At the time, police released video of a man caught on a surveillance camera breaking into the home on December 15th at around 6:40 p.m.

The video shows the man ringing the doorbell, checking his phone, and looking to see if anyone was home.

When he realized he was in the clear, he broke into the home and spent more than thirty minutes inside, clearing the safe of family heirlooms and jewelry worth more than $250,000.

The woman who lives at the home didn’t want to be identified but shared with CBS4 that the jewelry were family heirlooms passed down generations for more than 100 years.

She was hoping to pass them down to her children and grandchildren.

One of the jewelry pieces stolen was her mother-in-law’s, who had just recently passed away. She said it was the sentimental value of the jewelry that makes them irreplaceable.

The suspect was seen wearing a Houston Astros championship hat. He then left the home in a vehicle waiting for him outside.

Police believe the man may have been with at least 2 additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. There is a reward up to $8,400 for tips leading to an arrest.