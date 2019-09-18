WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach County student and her brother are redefining the “nightcap” with their new invention that’s meant to protect women from sexual assault.

Shirah Benarde invention is easy and convenient to use. The “Nightcap,” as she named it, fits securely over most glasses and cups used in bars and restaurants.

“This fabric, it just covers the entire glass,” she demonstrated.

It has hole at the top that’s just big enough for a straw to poke through.

It’s made out of nylon and spandex, and not easy to remove.

“You would have to lift this all up, and someone would be watching you while you’re doing it,” she explained.

The Oxbridge Academy student came up with the idea in April after hearing horror stories about drink spiking from her friends and teachers.

“I didn’t want this to happen or anyone I know in college, because it is coming up soon,” she said.

She grabbed materials from the house and went to work.

“I grabbed my mom’s pantyhose and a scrunchie from my room, and I just kind of put it together,” she said.

Benarde now has a provisional patent for the invention.

Her brother, Michael, a student at Florida State University, helped her develop a website.

He said the Nightcap will “save a lot of lives, save women from sexual assault.”

The duo wants the Nightcap available online and in schools.