MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police need your help identifying a man who attacked a woman in the elevator of her Miami Beach residence.
The attack happened Wednesday when the 68-year-old victim returned to her residence at 4747 Collins Avenue after a morning jog.
Miami Beach Police said the assailant entered the elevator with her. While the two were inside the closed elevator, the man began attacking her and making attempts to raise her skirt and shirt.
The woman fought off the man and escaped without injury when the elevator doors opened to the fourth floor.
Surveillance captured the attacker, in a white T-shirt and black shorts, exiting onto the third floor. He used his T-shirt to wipe down the elevator buttons before getting back in and leaving the building.
Police said the suspect, who is between 5’8”-5’10” and 175-180 pounds, is possibly homeless.
If you have any information, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
