MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 10 became Tropical Storm Jerry overnight.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands.
It was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts.
A west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.
Jerry is forecast become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands.
Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
