DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
Filed Under:Crash, Hialeah, Light Pole, Local TV, Miami News, Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating a crash involving a van at an area condo on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Towers of Westland near West 20th Avenue and West 44th Place.

Images from Chopper 4 showed an overturned van that had gone through a fence and crashed into parked cars.

A fallen light pole could also be seen on top of a vehicle.

No word on what may have caused the crash.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

The investigation continues.

Comments