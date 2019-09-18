Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating a crash involving a van at an area condo on Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Towers of Westland near West 20th Avenue and West 44th Place.
Images from Chopper 4 showed an overturned van that had gone through a fence and crashed into parked cars.
A fallen light pole could also be seen on top of a vehicle.
No word on what may have caused the crash.
It is not clear if there were any injuries.
The investigation continues.
