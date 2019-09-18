TALLHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery is spreading the word about responsible gaming.
Games like Powerball and Mega Millions are enticing to play with their multi million dollar jackpots which is why the Florida Lottery is joining the American Gaming Association (AGA), North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), the World Lottery Association (WLA), and other industry leaders to celebrate the 22nd Annual Responsible Gaming Education Week, September 16-20, 2019.
The purpose of this week is to increase awareness about problem gambling and promote responsible gaming.
“We strive to protect the integrity of the Florida Lottery and will continue to create initiatives that educate our players, train our employees, and enhance our responsible play efforts across the board,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell.
“The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling (FCCG) is pleased to join the Florida Lottery in recognition of Responsible Gaming Education Week,” said David Griffin, President of the FCCG Board. “The FCCG works to educate Floridians about the importance of responsible gaming all year long, while raising awareness about our 24-hour statewide confidential and multilingual problem gambling HelpLine, 888-ADMIT-IT. The HelpLine provides thousands of callers with information, supportive intervention, population-specific materials, and resource referrals each year.”
The Florida Lottery is committed to building responsible gaming best practices into all of its operations and is currently seeking responsible gaming certification from WLA. Last year, the Florida Lottery received responsible gaming certification from NASPL and National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Florida Lottery encourages you to contact the FCCG at 1-888-ADMIT-IT, or the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 for confidential help.
