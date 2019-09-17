MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Aventura police announced the closure of westbound lanes on the William Lehman Causeway on Tuesday night.
Crews will be working on final paving and road restoration of the causeway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Please review the attached Traffic Advisory regarding the need to shut down westbound traffic on the William Lehman Causeway, Wednesday evening starting at 9 PM to 4 AM, to resurface the roadway. @cityofaventura @MiamiDadeWater pic.twitter.com/jSkWPLXZZd
— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 17, 2019
Last week, a sewer line broke along West Country Club Drive.
Police closed the southbound lanes for hours that lasted well into the night.
No customers were impacted.
The county’s water and sewer department is working on a multi-billion dollar project to replace aging pipes and pump stations in the county.
