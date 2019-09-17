DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Aventura police announced the closure of westbound lanes on the William Lehman Causeway on Tuesday night.

Crews will be working on final paving and road restoration of the causeway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

