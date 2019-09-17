Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.
Chopper4 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon on NE 4th Avenue.
“I wasn’t sure, like, was it inside the building or outside, it was just a big boom. Came with a good force, you know,” the gas station manager said. “It was kind of scary.”
Fortunately, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said no one was hurt
The truck was towed away from the building, revealing the damage done.
Police were seen giving the driver a field sobriety test, but it’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.
You must log in to post a comment.