MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 10 has formed in the Atlantic.
At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was about 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
A west-northwestward motion at a somewhat faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night or Friday.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast to become a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island.
When it does form into a tropical storm, it will be called Imelda.
Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
