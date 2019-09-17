MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins have confirmed they’ve traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In doing so, they acquired a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.
Fitzpatrick played in 18 games with 13 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons. He totaled 90 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Fitzpatrick originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft.
Fitzpatrick had requested and received permission to seek a deal on Friday. Reports indicate he had been displeased with the way he was being used by head coach Brian Flores’ staff.
In the wake of last week’s season-opening 59-10 loss to Baltimore and their shutout by the New England Patriots, there have been rumblings other players are also unhappy with the coaches and the organization’s emphasis on the 2020 draft over this year’s roster.
