MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda after Hurricane Humberto gained strength and grew larger overnight.
At 8 a.m., the center of the Category 2 was about 555 miles west of Bermuda. It was moving to the east-northeast at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight or Wednesday morning.
Humberto is forecast to continue in an east-northeast direction with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night.
Tropical Storm conditions are likely over Bermuda by late Wednesday.
Humberto may bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda beginning Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Large swells generated by Humberto will increase along the coast of Bermuda by Wednesday.
Swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
