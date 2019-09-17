MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami chef is a free man while a family has been left hungry for justice.

On Tuesday, former chef Jonathan Eismann pleaded guilty to careless driving with death and leaving the scene of an accident.

In October 2012, police say Eismann struck and killed 29-year-old Jean Carlos Ruiz.

According to police, Eismann first rear-ended a driver on NW 72nd Avenue and while fleeing that scene, crashed into Ruiz who was waiting for a bus.

Eismann will not be serving any time in prison and that didn’t sit well with Ruiz’s family who packed the courtroom.

“I hope you understand our pain,” said Celia Guevara, who lost her husband.

Outside of court, Guevara said after seven years they expected something more.

“It was hard for us to take,” said Guevara.

Prosecutors say it would have been difficult to get a conviction on the original charge of vehicular homicide, because of case law on reckless driving and the evidence.

Eismann’s speed wasn’t super excessive.

“I do feel he was reckless, said Guevara, “because if he would have stopped at the first scene my husband would be alive.”

During the hearing, Eismann apologized to the family, “I’m not asking for forgiveness I ask you to understand it was an accident,” he said.

“I want to forgive him, but I feel betrayed by the justice system,” Guevara Lamented