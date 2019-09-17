



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The newest nominee for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy has become a star for his play on the field.

Back in August, against Belen Jesuit, Christopher Columbus High School running back Henry Parrish had his sights set on the end zone. How he got there made him famous.

Parrish’s electrifying 26-yard run went viral and made it onto the top 10 plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter. It was one of three touchdowns he scored on a night he rushed for 324 yards.

“It was amazing cause me growing up I used to always watch SportsCenter and I was hoping to be on there one day and dream finally came,” Parrish said.

Even more amazing was the recognition Parrish got at school.

ESPN came to Columbus and honored Parrish with a neon sign that was placed in a spot for all of his teammates to see.

“It’s exciting for it to make it to Columbus like this,” Parrish said. “I’m just happy and excited that I made onto the weight room.”

Parrish’s says he patterns his running style after one particular NFL star.

“Ezekiel Elliott. I’ve been watching him since Ohio State. I’ve been running like him,” said Parrish. “Every time he’s in a game, I watch him. I watch his highlights to see what he do.”

Parrish’s coach called this play the greatest run he’s ever seen by a high school player.

More highlights like the viral one could put him in the running to win the inaugural CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

Parrish is committed to the University of Pittsburgh. When he leaves home for college, he plans to follow his parents simple advice.

“I’m just gonna keep going until I can’t anymore, just like my parents said when I was little,” he said.

To nominate your favorite South Florida high school football player, go to natmooretrophy.com