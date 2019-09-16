DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating the death of a truck driver inside a Pompano Beach metal warehouse on Monday morning.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said the truck driver had delivered a load of steel to the warehouse and once inside, a stack of steel beams fell on him, killing him.

It happened at Kloeckner Metal, at around 6 a.m., in the 1600 block of NW 12th Ave, according to officials.

Images from Chopper 4 showed part of the driver’s truck inside the warehouse surrounded by yellow tape.

Police had not identified the truck driver, pending next of kin notification.

