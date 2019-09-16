MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Humberto strengthened overnight and became a Category 1 with max sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.
Humberto is moving northeast at 5 miles per hour and is forecast to turn east-northeast later today and may become a Category 2 possibly later today or tomorrow. The center of Humberto is forecast to approach Bermuda late Wednesday into Wednesday night.
By Thursday, Humberto is expected to become a Category 1 and continue moving northeastward into the Northern Atlantic.
While Humberto is not a threat to the U.S., the large swells and higher wave heights associated with Humberto is leading to hazardous boating and beach conditions along the southeast coast. A small craft advisory has been issued for the South Florida Atlantic waters and there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the beach for us. A high risk of rip currents for the Palm beach county coastline.
A tropical disturbance located over the Central Atlantic has a medium potential (60% chance) and a high potential (90% chance) of becoming our next tropical depression as it moves west-northwest.
A wave in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a low potential (10% chance) of development as it moves westward. While no significant development is anticipated with this trough of low pressure, locally heavy rain is possible along portions of the central and upper Texas coastal areas later this week.
