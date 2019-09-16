Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after being struck while riding his bicycle in Allapatah.
It happened near the area of NW 12th Avenue and NW 36th Street.
City of Miami Fire Rescue said the teen had been transported to Ryder Trauma and was expected to be OK.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a City of Miami police cruiser with a heavily-damaged windshield parked right in front of a twisted blue bicycle.
Police had placed yellow tape around the immediate area while the investigation continues.
Chopper 4 images also showed a pair of sneakers near the police cruiser.
The teenager’s condition is currently unknown.
