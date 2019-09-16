MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has obtained brand new surveillance tape that shows a deadly accident that took the life of a 46-year-old grandmother late last Thursday night in N.W. Miami-Dade near Miami Lakes.

The victim’s fiance, Ronnie Chensang, is speaking out, telling CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I have three words: Deadly in vain. Please, please. Let’s find the person that did this to her. There was one vehicle that ran over her and then there was another vehicle. It was like a double, a double whammy.”

The surveillance tape comes from an apartment building near the scene of the accident on N.W. 67th Ave. near 170th St. just before 11 p.m. last Thursday.

That’s where neighbor Frank Wesolowski lives. He said, “This was terrible. Terrible. Everyone in our complex is sorry about what happened and there are a lot of people speeding down Northwest 67th Avenue. This is horrible and unbelievable.”

“The victim was crossing the street near the complex with her dog and someone was making a U-turn and uh, they hit her and then another car hit her.”

Chensang said his fiancé Yenitza Roques was walking with her beloved poodle Mimi. He said the poodle was not hurt and has been safely recovered.

Chensang says he is overwhelmed with sadness.

“We planned to get married next March or April and I wanted to take her some place where she had never been like Montego Bay in Jamaica,” he said. “She was really goofy and happy to be with me. One of my favorite moments was when she used to put her head on my shoulder.”

Roques daughter posted a message on Facebook last week, saying “A beautiful angel was taken from us. It seems so unreal.”

Family members told D’Oench they did not want to comment right now and said they believed Miami-Dade Police were actively investigating this crime.

Chensang said he believes his fiancé was struck by two pickup trucks.

Miami-Dade Police could not confirm that and have no information to release about any vehicles or description to release of any suspects.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There’s a reward of up to $3,000.