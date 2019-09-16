MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunrise Police Sergeant Roger Krege is under criminal investigation and suspended with pay while he’s investigated on allegations that he copied a secure list of confidential informants working with the city’s police department and provided that information to South Florida media outlet, according to Sunrise Police and a police search warrant obtained by CBS 4 News.

According to the warrant, Sunrise Police searched a pair of email addresses for Krege, a 17-year veteran of the force, related to how he might have transmitted the document containing the highly sensitive information regarding confidential informants.

The warrant says that “The exposure and/or illegal copying of the article put every confidential informant in grave danger and threatened the personal safety of every detective working within the VIN (Vice Intelligence and Narcotics) Unit and working with the confidential informants.”

The warrant also says that the information regarding the informants is accessible by a “very small number of people within the Sunrise Police Department” and that “the article containing the identity of every confidential informant belonging to the Sunrise Police Department was recovered from a personal safe located within (Krege’s) home.”

The warrant says Krege used his position within the agency’s IT unit to get access to the information and that he provided it to a media outlet. The warrant says there was immediate fallout from the publication of the information.

“Due to the release of active criminal intelligence, much of which was revealed publicly in a subsequent newspaper article, the entire Sunrise Police VIN Unit had to stop all active operations and were forced to close down their ‘off-site’ undercover facility and relocate to a different location for the safety of all personnel.”

Krege is a Sergeant in the road patrol division and he was the former president of the department’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge. CBS 4 News reached out to Krege at a recent address and at several phone numbers but we could not reach him. CBS 4 News also reached out to his attorney and the police union but no one is commenting on these allegations.