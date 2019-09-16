Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Plans are moving forward for a permanent museum dedicated to telling the story of the nightclub massacre in Orlando.
On Monday, the onePulse Foundation announced it’s purchased a piece of land very close to the scene of the 2016 tragedy.
According to foundation officials, funding from Orange County helped cover $3.5 million cost.
The privately-run museum will be built on that site and the actual nightclub site will become a memorial to the 49 victims.
However, a group of survivors and victims’ relatives have formed an organization to formally oppose the museum saying money would be better spent on programs to help those most affected.
You must log in to post a comment.