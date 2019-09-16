DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Plans are moving forward for a permanent museum dedicated to telling the story of the nightclub massacre in Orlando.

On Monday, the onePulse Foundation announced it’s purchased a piece of land very close to the scene of the 2016 tragedy.

According to foundation officials, funding from Orange County helped cover $3.5 million cost.

The privately-run museum will be built on that site and the actual nightclub site will become a memorial to the 49 victims.

However, a group of survivors and victims’ relatives have formed an organization to formally oppose the museum saying money would be better spent on programs to help those most affected.

