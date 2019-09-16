MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it moves away from the US coast.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 760 miles west of Bermuda. It was moving to the northeast at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.
A turn toward the east-northeast is expected later today. An east-northeastward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected tonight through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is forecast to approach Bermuda late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
