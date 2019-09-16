HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man who dragged a shark on a rope behind a high-speed boat in a 2017 viral video was sentenced to 10 days in jail under a plea deal.
Robert Lee Benach III pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, including aggravated animal cruelty. Under the deal, a felony charge was reduced to the misdemeanors.
He will also pay a $2,500 fine and do 250 hours of community service, half of them at an animal shelter.
He’ll be on probation for 11 months and lose his fishing license for three years.
Two other people were arrested in the incident.
Florida wildlife investigators say the men first shot the shark, then dragged it by its tail at high speed, leading to its death.
Charges were dropped against one of the men in May 2018.
In a similar plea deal in February, the boat’s driver pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and got 10 days prison.
