FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida high school marching bands will be spending New Year’s Day 2021 across the pond.
British dignitaries and representatives from London New Year’s Day Parade delegation visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Monday morning to deliver the news that the school’s Eagle Regiment Marching Band had been selected to perform in the 2021 London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.
But that wasn’t their only stop.
In the afternoon, they visited Stranahan High to officially invite the school’s Mighty Marching Dragons to also perform in the parade and festival.
According to the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival website, “The turn-of-year tradition, much loved across the Capital and around the World, is eagerly anticipated by participants, tourists and television viewers alike.”
The parade, which starts in Piccadilly, winds its way through the streets of the West End of London and finishes in Westminster. It attracts around a million spectators, and there is ticket-only seating at various points along the route.
The parade is used to raise funds for charities in London and representatives from each of the 32 London boroughs are encouraged to take part.
