Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A truck driver had to be airlifted to a local hospital after his dump truck overturned in SW Miami on Monday morning.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a dump truck on its side near North Kendall Drive and Krome Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.
Florida Highway Patrol officers, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen at the scene of the crash.
Dump truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade:
The cab of the truck was crushed and sand could be seen directly under the truck.
The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
It is not known if anyone else had been injured in the accident.
Heavy traffic could be seen in the area.
You must log in to post a comment.