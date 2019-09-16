Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Four young children from Florida are missing after the body of their mother was found in Georgia.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives were questioning Casei Jones’ husband in connection with her death.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that an arrest warrant for second-degree homicide has been issued for the husband, Michael Jones.
Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn’t been seen or heard from in six weeks. Her body was found near Brunswick, Georgia.
The children range in age from 1 to 10.
