



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Humberto is strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night.

At 11 a.m., Humberto was moving north at 7 mph. It was about 180 miles north-northwest of the Great Abaco Island, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

A sharp turn to the northeast is forecast to occur Monday morning or afternoon, followed by a motion toward the northeast and east-northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will continue to move away from the Bahamas and remain well offshore of the east coast of Florida through Wednesday.

Swells from the storm are increasing the rip current threat along the southeastern United States coast.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Gusty winds in squalls are still affecting portions of the northwestern Bahamas. These winds should subside later Sunday.

RAINFALL: Humberto is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall accumulations, with isolated storm totals of 6 inches, in the Bahamas through Monday.

SURF: Swells generated by Humberto will affect the northwestern Bahamas, and the southeast coast of the United States from east-Central Florida to North Carolina during the next few days.

These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.