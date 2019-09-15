MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The road to the White House is running through South Florida this weekend.

Fresh off the third debate in Houston, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped in Miami to meet with union members and activists for a round-table discussion on election reform.

“This topic today, as I was just saying, couldn’t be more critical,” she said. “It’s something near and dear to my heart.”

The Democratic presidential candidate shared her personal story coming from a middle-class family who depended on unions and why voting is so important to her.

“People had the right to vote and they could make things better and they could fight for things,” she said.

Citing Minnesota’s high voter turnout, Sen. Klobuchar said her state has made it easy for constituents to vote, which is something she feels is needed in Florida.

“You have a situation in Florida where over 4 million people who are eligible to vote still are not registered to vote,” she said. “A lot of it has to do with voter laws that just aren’t fair to people.”

While in Miami, Klobuchar also voiced her opinions on how the U.S. can help the Bahamas.

“We should allow some of the people who have no place to live to temporarily come to the United States,” she said.

As we’re seeing more category 5 storms, like Hurricane Dorian, Klobuchar feels the bigger problem is climate change.

“Florida just can’t wait. We can’t have four more years of a guy that pretends climate change isn’t existing,” she said. “I think it’s gonna be a pivotal vote in Florida this time. So if we don’t do anything, it’s gonna cost individual people lot more money and they’re gonna lose their homes.”