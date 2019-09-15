KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man has been arrested in the Florida Keys and charged with sexual battery on a minor after deputies found him in a parked pickup truck with a 13-year-old girl.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called near Mile Marker 101 for a trespassing complaint.
It was at the end of Tarpon Basin Drive in Key Largo that deputies said they found 40-year-old Orlando Cabrera Vichot shirtless and his pants unbuttoned with a partially undressed 13-year-old girl.
The girl told deputies they were in the middle of sexual acts and that the two had previous encounters.
Deputies notified the girl’s parents. The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified of the case.
Vichot is being charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person 18 or older and the victim being younger than 18. He will be arraigned in October.
