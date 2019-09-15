DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Several correctional officers in a county near Jacksonville are being treated for potential drug exposure.

The officers responded after three inmates were found unresponsive at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

The Florida Department of Corrections says two of the inmates died, while the third is in stable condition.

There’s no word on exactly how those officers are doing.

The prison has been locked down while they investigate.

