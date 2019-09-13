AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – The William Lehman Causeway is shut down due to a water main break.

Aventura police say they discovered the break after a driver struck what they thought was a pothole just west of Country Club Drive.

“Our officers responded roughly around 10 p.m. last night. There was some type of collapse that was occurring, as a matter of fact, one of the vehicles struck what appeared to be a pothole initially, that’s how we got the call. As the officers arrived, we noticed that the integrity of the road was actually collapsing. As we all know in Florida we have a lot of sinkholes, so that’s a very big incident for us. We responded, we closed the entire thing off, turns out that it’s a water main. We don’t know what the seriousness of the water main is, what the integrity of the road is, we do have water and sewer out her, the county, we have DERM, every organization that needs to come out here is addressing it,” said Aventura police Officer Hans Maestre.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on the causeway. It could take up to 12 hours to repair the main and fix the road. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route, either Hallandale Beach Boulevard or 163rd Street.