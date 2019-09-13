BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — New video shows the moment a plane crashed at the Boca Raton Airport.
A surveillance camera at Reliable Jet Maintenance captured Wednesday morning’s crash.
The video shows the plane sliding along the ground, its wings slicing through a fence separating a parking lot from the hangar. As the plane falls apart, a man next to the fence takes a few steps to get out of the way.
The company told CBS12 News several workers rushed over to pull the pilot and passenger out of the wrecked plane, with no concern for their own lives. They were standing in 250 gallons of low lead fuel at the time of the crash.
WATCH VIDEO HERE:
Boca Fire Rescue said one person went to the hospital as a trauma alert. The second person suffered only minor injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.