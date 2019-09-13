MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who caused a ruckus inside a Hialeah Walmart has been arrested.
Hialeah police said it began when they received a call about a man with a handmade sign that said “Someone Will Die Today” was at the store at 9300 NW 77th Avenue in Hialeah Gardens.
As officer headed to the store, police said they received multiple calls from people who said there was a man inside the store screaming disturbing comments, including “some will die today.”
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Eduardo Sanchez standing in the grocery section, screaming, with a paper advertisement taped to his body.
He was ordered to get on the floor and he did so. He was taken into custody.
During questioning, police realized he had some mental health issues.
Sanchez was charged with disorderly conduct and a psychiatric evaluation was recommended.
You must log in to post a comment.