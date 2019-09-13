



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami-Dade School Board member Solomon Stinson, who is accused of shooting at police officers in West Broward, is mentally competent to stand trial.

That’s the decision announced Friday during a court hearing, however, he will undergo another evaluation followed by a hearing on Thursday Sept. 19.

The 81-year-old Stinson has been in the Broward County Jail since June 2. He is being held without bond on three counts of first-degree murder and court counts of shooting into a vehicle.

He is accused of going on a shooting spree on June 2, which started in Miramar where police say he threatened a stranger with his gun in The Monarch Lakes community.

Pembroke Pines police said Stinson then got into a fight over a parking space outside of a movie theater, shot at a man’s car and followed a woman in her car and fired at her as well.

Stinson also allegedly got into a gun battle with officers before crashing on West Sheridan Street, where his vehicle caught fire.

Stinson is a former longtime Miami-Dade School Board member who retired from the Miami-Dade County School Board in 2010, after 14 years.

Stinson’s attorney said previously his client suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease and claimed he did not know what was going on during the incident.