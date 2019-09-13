MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Air Force reconnaissance plane is investigating Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 as it inches toward the northwestern Bahamas.

At 8 a.m., the center was about 235 miles east-southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama. It was moving to the northwest at 6 mph. with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Saturday.

On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet to Flagler-Volusia County line

Environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form later today or Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours – 80 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days – 90 percent

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the northwestern Bahamas later today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on the Florida peninsula by Saturday or Saturday night.

The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations through Sunday:

The Bahamas…2 to 4 inches, isolated maximum amounts 6 inches.

The U.S. Southeast Coast from central Florida into South

Carolina…2 to 4 inches.

This system is not expected to produce significant storm surge in the northwestern Bahamas.