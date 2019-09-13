Comments
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – There is a large police presence in Opa-Locka following reports of a person shot inside a car.
In video from Chopper 4, police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel could be seen at 13001 Alexandria Drive, surrounding the vehicle.
A short time later, they covered the driver’s side of the vehicle with a yellow tarp, usually signifying that whoever was inside, did not survive.
No other details have been released.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.
