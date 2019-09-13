DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Opa Locka Shooting

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – There is a large police presence in Opa-Locka following reports of a person shot inside a car.

In video from Chopper 4, police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel could be seen at 13001 Alexandria Drive, surrounding the vehicle.

A short time later, they covered the driver’s side of the vehicle with a yellow tarp, usually signifying that whoever was inside, did not survive.

No other details have been released.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

