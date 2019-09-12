



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There are 18 new reasons why to eat your next meal on South Beach. It is the Time Out Market, a fun and funky food hall featuring 18 eateries, 3 bars, and a test kitchen all under 1 gigantic roof.

The name says it all according to CEO Didier Souillat.

“Time Out is having a great time. Following the brand and let it guide you to the best thing to do in a city,” Didier explains to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

This is the first Time Out Market in the U.S.

The original opened five years ago in Lisbon, Portugal and is a must-see destination there.

Locally, some of the biggest names in South Florida’s culinary scene, including award-winning chefs, represent their food in a fast, casual concept.

“It’s revamping fine dining making it affordable for everyone, but it’s quality food on proper china, glassware, silverware in a really cool environment,” Didier explains.

The look is clean and light with every restaurant having the same signage.

“As you can see everything is made from scratch. We have onions, scallions, ginger, carrots, radish, mushrooms, says well-known Chef Cesar Zapata, while stirring his soup inside his space at Time Out called Pho Mo.

It is a spin on his popular Viet-Cajun spot Phuc Yea.

“All of us have a little FOMO or ‘Pho Mo’,” jokes Lisa Petrillo.

Chef Cesar and his team create delicious Pho.

“Pho is a delicious Vietnamese soup that we cook for 10-12 hours. It cooks overnight, the broth is very aromatic and flavorful,” Chef Cesar says.

Lisa tries three different Phos; brisket, chicken, and vegan. The ingredients are assembled and the broth is poured in.

“One of the things about pho is you can eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” says Chef Cesar.

“It’s so delicious!” says Petrillo.

Over at Salt and Brine, Christian and Domenica Plotczyk show off their fresh and fun raw bar menu with the focus on oysters.

“Oysters upgraded. We shuck oysters. You can get them traditional style with mignonette cocktail sauce or you can upgrade them here with different sauces we offer here at Time Out Market,” says Chef Christian who adds it is all about the clean seawater.

“Pick it up, smile and eat,” says Chef Christian as he shows Petrillo how to eat the oyster. “It makes you want to have cold glass of rose right?” he asks.

“I’m good with that and you’re right about the juices. That’s the best part,” says Petrillo.

Across the aisle, Chef Andres Barrientos from Miami Smokers is busy preparing their barbeque board packed with a carnivores dream. So much so everyone around jumps in to try it.

Petrillo ends her meal with the decadent dirt cup from Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Eating House.

Time Out Market is located at 1601 Drexel Avenue in Miami Beach. It is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

Click here for more information.