MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance over the central and southeastern Bahamas is gradually becoming better organized and conditions are becoming more favorable for a tropical depression to form within the next day or so.
The National Hurricane Center now says this system has a high potential (a 70% chance) of cyclone formation over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.
This trough of low pressure is forecast to move northwest through the Bahamas and toward the Florida peninsula at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Advisories may be issued later today if this system continues to get more organized.
Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Friday. Unfortunately, some of the worst weather may be over parts of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Gusty downpours also likely throughout South Florida on Friday and over the weekend.
Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later this afternoon if necessary.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Atlantic, a wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. The hurricane center is giving this disturbance a medium potential of development (40% chance) over the next five days. This wave is forecast move westward over the tropical Atlantic ocean and system may become a Tropical Depression early next week near the Lesser Antilles when conditions appear more conducive for development.
