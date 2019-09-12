Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A tattoo-faced prisoner who escaped a state mental health facility in Pembroke Pines is back in custody.
Police began searching for John Ireland, 33, Wednesday afternoon after he climbed over a fence at the South Florida State Hospital on Cypress Road.
Ireland has schizophrenia and has a history of violent behavior. He recently served three years of supervised release for drug charges.
He was taken into custody in Oakland Park by Broward sheriff’s deputies after someone recognized his image from the news and called 911.
Pembroke Pines police say they will charge him with the escape.
