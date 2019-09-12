MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway Thursday night at Columbus High School after a student posted an offensive homemade music video that some found to be threatening.

The video is so disturbing that the Miami-Dade Police Department turned the investigation over to their Homeland Security Bureau.

In the video, the young person, who appears to be wearing a Columbus High School shirt, is lip-syncing to a rap song. As the sounds of gunshots go off on the track, the student, making a gun gesture, eliminates graphics with names of high schools in the area, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The video was posted on Instagram and other social media platforms.

“I am pretty sure it was probably just supposed to be like as comedy, but it was taken too far,” said student Zein. “It was taken way too far with Stoneman Douglas.”

The school administration released a statement, which read:

“Christopher Columbus High School is fully investigating an incident involving a student and the making of an inappropriate, offensive and unacceptable music video. We have met with and are continuing to be in contact with everyone involved, including law enforcement.

As a school, we take this matter very seriously and do not condone this type of behavior. There has been full cooperation from all parties involved. Rest assured that the matte is being handled appropriately. As always, the security and safety of our students is our utmost priority.”

“I just received an e-mail from the principal telling us about the incident,” said parent Alexandra Yehia. “I know the principal is going to do something about it.”

At this point, there has been no word of any changes filed against the student.