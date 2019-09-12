DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
CENTRAL FLORIDA (CBSMiami) – A Central Florida fourth grader who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt has been offered a full ride to the school.

Should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements, the university’s four-year scholarship covers his tuition and fees in fall 2028.

The university also announced that approximately 55,000 shirts based on a Florida boy’s now-viral makeshift Vol design have been ordered and some have arrived at the university.

The school said some consumers will get their shirts as early as next week.

The boy made headlines after his teacher, Laura Snyder posted a picture of his homemade Tennessee shirt to social media.

He wanted to represent the Vols on college colors day at his elementary school but didn’t have a UT shirt. The elementary student got creative and made his own UT logo on a white piece of paper and pinned it to an orange shirt.

