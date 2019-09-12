NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance cameras showed 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph and his 5-year-old brother, Branario Minto, running outside to play at their North Lauderdale apartment complex on May 22 at around 7:16 pm.

About 10 minutes later, according to an arrest report filed in the case, the boys started to play in the pool. They began in the shallow end, trying to grab the pool toys. But a short time later tragedy struck.

According to the arrest report, “At 7:40 pm, six-year-old (Ja’Kye Joseph) jumps into the deep end of the pool. He cannot swim and drowns.”

Then, three minutes later, after desperately trying to save his older brother, “five-year-old (Branario Minto) runs to the east side of the pool, where (Ja’Kye) is closer to and gets in, in an attempt to save his brother. As (Branario) lets go of the pool side to grab (Ja’Kye), (Branario) cannot swim and immediately goes under water and drowns.”

The report says that for two minutes Branario tried to find a way to save his brother, first, getting gets in the shallow end and was “not sure what to do.” Next, the boy “attempts to help JJ by moving the pole towards JJ’s direction.” Then, Branario “tries to reach out to (Ja’Kye), he realizes that he is too far away to grab him.”

Finally, Branario “gets out of the water and begins to yell to (Ja’Kye.)”

But he couldn’t reach him and Branario made the fateful decision to go in after his brother.

Investigators say both brothers were submerged in the pool for 1 hour and 43 minutes before being discovered by their grandmother.

The boys’ mother, WIldline Joseph told detectives she was sleeping at the time and the kids must have snuck out. However, the arrest report tells a different story.

Detectives write “there are 16 times that Wildline Joseph’s cellular device was unlocked and used, 9 items are searched and 6 (text messages) during the timeframe she advised she was sleeping and her two children were unsupervised and drowned.”

About 30 minutes after the boys drowned, BSO says Joseph was back on her phone. This time she texted a woman who appears to be her boss writing, “I’m not coming to work this week at all my kids drown in the pool.”

This is part of a pattern. The arrest report cites numerous involvement with Child Protective Services involving the children.

In October 2015, the report says Wildline Joseph tested positive for flakka. Her kids were removed from her care. In August 2016, Wildline Joseph filmed a video with guns with her kids running around. The kids were placed in foster care. In March 2017, Wildline Joseph was reunified with her children after she completed parenting classes. But since 2017, the report says there were 4 cases including 1 which “included a report stating she was always sleeping while they were playing outside unattended.”

Both Wildline Joseph and her boyfriend, John Lynn, who detectives say cared for the boys and failed to do so on that day, are charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Each is jail on a bond of half a million dollars.